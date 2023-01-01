Dream Diesel Genetics: Blue Dream X New York City Diesel Indica / Sativa: 90% Sativa Average Test: 20-25% THC Time To Flower: 56-70 days Average Yield: Moderate Flavor Notes: Aroma of Blueberry and Sour Candy, Growing Notes: Similar growth structure to blue dream. Farm Favorite Medical Effects: euphoric state, Dream Diesel is ideal to improve mood and relieve pain or stress. Provides a euphoric high for a happy, dreamlike state.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
*We ship anywhere in the United States* Visit us on www.sun-clone.com for 50% off select Clones!!
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.