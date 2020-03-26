Dutch Treat

Genetics: Northern Lights X Haze

Indica / Sativa: 80% Indica

Average Test: 18-30% THC 1% CBD

Time To Flower: (6-8 weeks)

Average Yield: High

Growing Notes: When grown indoors, Dutch Treat can be controlled through trimming and topping of fan leaves to remain relatively bushy, reaching heights of up to 5 feet. If grown outside in a warm, temperate climate, though, Dutch Treat can climb much higher; as plants shoot up, growers may need to use stakes to keep branches standing upright before they begin to flower. If growing outdoors, cultivators should plan on keeping plants in a climate that doesn’t waver beyond the ideal range of 72 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

