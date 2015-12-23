Fire OG

Genetics: OG Kush X San Fernando Valley OG Kush

Indica / Sativa: 70% Indica

Average Test: 20-25% THC

Time To Flower: (9-10 weeks), mid to late october outdoor

Average Yield: 14oz / m² indoor, 15oz / plant outdoor

Growing Notes: You can cultivate Fire OG weed both indoors and outdoors, with indoor methods being vastly preferable. However, if you live in a warm, sunny, Mediterranean climate, then this strain will also thrive outdoors. OG genetics respond best when fed a high level of nutrients. Experienced growers recommend Calmag and phosphorous especially.

Flower Notes: Featuring potent, densely-packed buds with blazingly bright red and orange streaks, Fire OG is reminiscent of a rampaging California wildfire. Its pistils are long and curly and consist of burnt, vibrant orange. They add a beautiful accent to the overall appearance of the weed’s nuggets. Additionally, the buds look as if dipped in a fresh coat of snow, glistening and frosty. This heavy resinous coating of trichomes accentuates Fire OG’s more vibrant colors.

Flavor Profile: hints of spice and lemony citrus. This strain also has some intense, earthy flavors with hints of pine and herbs.

Terpene Profile: earthy, pungent, citrus, herbal, pine, spicy, sweet

Medical Effects: relaxed, euphoric, happy, uplifted, sleepy, Aids with stress, depression, pain, insomnia, nausea

Breeder: Alter Ego Genetics

