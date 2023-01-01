About this product
Frances Lemon Cheese
Genetics: Super Lemon Haze X Exodus Cheese
Indica / Sativa: 60% Sativa
Average Test: 21% THC
Time To Flower: (9-11 weeks)
Average Yield: 750 gr/m2 indoor, 1000 gr/plant outdoor
Growing Notes: medium to tall plant with long branches such that its structure is suitable for both SCROG and LST (low-stress training) cultivation methods. warm or temperate climate regions where the winter weather will not have set in too early preventing a successful maturation. In this environment, these plants will grow tall and their branches will need to be provided with some form of support to prevent them from snapping.
Flower Notes: The nugs of Franco’s Lemon Cheese are rounded with a pointed tip, almost like a spade shape. Its predominant color is a bright, almost neon green, with rich purple undertones and spots of orange amber pistils. It is finished with a sparkly layer of amber-hued crystal trichomes.
Flavor: Cheese, Lemon, perfume
Terpene Profile: Citrus, Cheese, Earthy & Pungent
Medical Effects: Powerful, Stimulating, Talkative, Euphoric, Energetic, Uplifted & Creative. aids in Lack of Appetite, Pain
Breeder: Franco Loja
About this brand
SunClone
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
