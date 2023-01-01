Gorilla Glue #12

Genetics: Gorilla Glue #4 X Chernobyl

Indica / Sativa: 70% Sativa

Average Test: 18-30% THC

Time To Flower: (9-10 weeks)

Yield: Moderate

Growing Notes: can be cultivated indoors or out, although outdoor success calls for a semi-humid, Mediterranean-like climate. Plants tend to grow tall and branchy and may need to be pruned back early in the vegetative stage in order to fit in limited indoor spaces.

Flower Notes: Flowers of Gorilla Glue #12 stand out with their large size and relatively solid formation. The buds, which tend to have a tapered, pinecone-like shape, have small leaves that curl tightly inward toward their central stems. The leaves themselves are a deep mossy green and are twisted through with curly orange pistils. Finally, translucent white trichomes cover both the inner and outer nooks and crannies of these dense flowers.

Flavor: fruity notes, similar to fermented vegetable matter, deeply nutty, diesel, coffee with a bit of a skunky.

Terpene Profile: caryophyllene, Limonene and myrcene.

Medical Effects: Focused, relaxed, social, aids in depression, migranes and pain Breeder: unknown

