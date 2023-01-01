About this product
Gorilla Glue #12
Genetics: Gorilla Glue #4 X Chernobyl
Indica / Sativa: 70% Sativa
Average Test: 18-30% THC
Time To Flower: (9-10 weeks)
Yield: Moderate
Growing Notes: can be cultivated indoors or out, although outdoor success calls for a semi-humid, Mediterranean-like climate. Plants tend to grow tall and branchy and may need to be pruned back early in the vegetative stage in order to fit in limited indoor spaces.
Flower Notes: Flowers of Gorilla Glue #12 stand out with their large size and relatively solid formation. The buds, which tend to have a tapered, pinecone-like shape, have small leaves that curl tightly inward toward their central stems. The leaves themselves are a deep mossy green and are twisted through with curly orange pistils. Finally, translucent white trichomes cover both the inner and outer nooks and crannies of these dense flowers.
Flavor: fruity notes, similar to fermented vegetable matter, deeply nutty, diesel, coffee with a bit of a skunky.
Terpene Profile: caryophyllene, Limonene and myrcene.
Medical Effects: Focused, relaxed, social, aids in depression, migranes and pain Breeder: unknown
Genetics: Gorilla Glue #4 X Chernobyl
Indica / Sativa: 70% Sativa
Average Test: 18-30% THC
Time To Flower: (9-10 weeks)
Yield: Moderate
Growing Notes: can be cultivated indoors or out, although outdoor success calls for a semi-humid, Mediterranean-like climate. Plants tend to grow tall and branchy and may need to be pruned back early in the vegetative stage in order to fit in limited indoor spaces.
Flower Notes: Flowers of Gorilla Glue #12 stand out with their large size and relatively solid formation. The buds, which tend to have a tapered, pinecone-like shape, have small leaves that curl tightly inward toward their central stems. The leaves themselves are a deep mossy green and are twisted through with curly orange pistils. Finally, translucent white trichomes cover both the inner and outer nooks and crannies of these dense flowers.
Flavor: fruity notes, similar to fermented vegetable matter, deeply nutty, diesel, coffee with a bit of a skunky.
Terpene Profile: caryophyllene, Limonene and myrcene.
Medical Effects: Focused, relaxed, social, aids in depression, migranes and pain Breeder: unknown
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SunClone
*We ship anywhere in the United States*
Visit us on www.sun-clone.com for 50% off select Clones!!
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
www.sun-clone.com/shop
Visit us on www.sun-clone.com for 50% off select Clones!!
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
www.sun-clone.com/shop