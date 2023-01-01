Grease Bucket

Genetics: Garlic (GMO) Cookies X Banana Punch

Indica / Sativa: Indica Dominant

Average Test: 20-25% THC

Time To Flower: 63 days indoor, Mid-October outdoor

Average Yield: 450 grams of elegant buds per square meter indoor

Growing Notes: A relatively easy to grow marijuana strain, this marijuana clone can be grown indoors and outdoors but tends to favor sunny growing season conditions. Your best bet is probably to grow indoors using hydroponic systems with a powerful grow light.

Flower Notes: massive buds are loosely packed but frostier

Flavor: diesel and skunky, sweet and sour aroma with intense flavor, Sweet

Tropical, Pungent, Sour

Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene

Medical Effects: relaxed, happy, euphoric and uplifted, aids in conditions such as stress, depression and anxiety

Breeder: Symbiotic Genetics

