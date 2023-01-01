About this product
Grease Bucket
Genetics: Garlic (GMO) Cookies X Banana Punch
Indica / Sativa: Indica Dominant
Average Test: 20-25% THC
Time To Flower: 63 days indoor, Mid-October outdoor
Average Yield: 450 grams of elegant buds per square meter indoor
Growing Notes: A relatively easy to grow marijuana strain, this marijuana clone can be grown indoors and outdoors but tends to favor sunny growing season conditions. Your best bet is probably to grow indoors using hydroponic systems with a powerful grow light.
Flower Notes: massive buds are loosely packed but frostier
Flavor: diesel and skunky, sweet and sour aroma with intense flavor, Sweet
Tropical, Pungent, Sour
Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene
Medical Effects: relaxed, happy, euphoric and uplifted, aids in conditions such as stress, depression and anxiety
Breeder: Symbiotic Genetics
SunClone
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
