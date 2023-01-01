About this product
Headband Haze
Genetics: Headband X The Original Haze
Indica / Sativa: 50/50
Average Test: 20-27% THC
Time To Flower: 62-78 days
Average Yield: Yield indoor1 - 2 Oz/Ft² (~ 400 g/m²)Yield outdoor15 - 20 Oz/plant (~ 550 g/plant)
Growing Notes: Because of its sturdy genetic profile, Headband produces versatile plants that can be grown by those with limited to moderate experience. It is not as vulnerable as many other strains to mold or disease; it can also withstand some degree of temperature variation. This heartiness makes Headband a solid outdoor crop in warm temperate climates. In order to let light reach low-growing flowering nodes, growers should attempt to trim any broad fan leaves -- but they may not find many, due to this strain’s low leaf-to-bud ratio.
Flavor: Blueberry, Tobacco, Cheese, Sage, Pungent
Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Carene
Medical Effects: uplifting, head-focused. Aids with Muscle spasms, Muscular dystrophy, Addadhd, Depression, Fibromyalgia
Breeder: Unknown
About this brand
SunClone
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
