Headband Haze

Genetics: Headband X The Original Haze

Indica / Sativa: 50/50

Average Test: 20-27% THC

Time To Flower: 62-78 days

Average Yield: Yield indoor1 - 2 Oz/Ft² (~ 400 g/m²)Yield outdoor15 - 20 Oz/plant (~ 550 g/plant)

Growing Notes: Because of its sturdy genetic profile, Headband produces versatile plants that can be grown by those with limited to moderate experience. It is not as vulnerable as many other strains to mold or disease; it can also withstand some degree of temperature variation. This heartiness makes Headband a solid outdoor crop in warm temperate climates. In order to let light reach low-growing flowering nodes, growers should attempt to trim any broad fan leaves -- but they may not find many, due to this strain’s low leaf-to-bud ratio.

Flavor: Blueberry, Tobacco, Cheese, Sage, Pungent

Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Carene

Medical Effects: uplifting, head-focused. Aids with Muscle spasms, Muscular dystrophy, Addadhd, Depression, Fibromyalgia

Breeder: Unknown

