Honey Tree Genetics: Ghost Trees X Wifi 3 X Scotts OG X Casper OG Indica / Sativa: Indica Dominant Average Test: 24-26% THC Time to Flower: 60 days Average Yield: High Growing Notes: It is a medium sized marijuana plant, with a medium internodal distance. The plants can be manipulated using pruning and tying, such as the topping technique for a SCROG cultivation, for great results. It can be cultivated both indoors and outdoors, with a plant that develops well in both environments.
