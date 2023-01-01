Honey Tree

Genetics: Ghost Trees X Wifi 3 X Scotts OG X Casper OG

Indica / Sativa: Indica Dominant

Average Test: 24-26% THC

Time to Flower: 60 days

Average Yield: High

Growing Notes: It is a medium sized marijuana plant, with a medium internodal distance. The plants can be manipulated using pruning and tying, such as the topping technique for a SCROG cultivation, for great results. It can be cultivated both indoors and outdoors, with a plant that develops well in both environments.

Show more