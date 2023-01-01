Jack's Unicorn Genetics: Royal Kush X Cali Dream X Trainwreck Indica / Sativa: Indica Dominant Average Test: 21-23% THC Time To Flower: 56-65 Days Average Yield: High Growing notes: mold resistant Flower Notes: Super dense buds, very large buds Flavor Notes: gassy smell, spicy, pine, sherbet, and grapefruit. Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene Medical Effects: blissful, clear-headed, energetic, creative Breeder: Unknown
