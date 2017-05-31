Jager

Genetics: Blue Dream X L.A. Confidential

Indica / Sativa: 80% Indica

Average Test: 18-23% THC

Time to Flower: 8-10 weeks

Average Yield: High

Growing Notes: The bud is said to be an easy grow for newcomers to cultivation, as it is particularly resistant to mold. It can be grown indoors or out, although outdoor success calls for a semi-humid, Mediterranean-like climate. Predominantly indica genes means that plants will grow short and bush; growers should regularly trim away any fan leaves that could block light and air from stimulating low-growing flowering nodes. Finally, growers looking to bring out Jager’s full dark purple potential should expose their crops to nighttime temperatures that are 10 to 15 degrees colder than average, just before flowering begins.

Show more