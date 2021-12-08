About this product
Jelly Breath effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
36% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
PTSD
13% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
