Key Lime Pie



Genetics: Durban Poison X OG Kush X Cherry Pie



Indica / Sativa: 50/50



Average Test: 20-25% THC



Time To Flower: (9-10 weeks)



Average Yield: Average



Flower Notes: Buds are dense with lots of crystals and purple hues.



Growing Notes: It can be successfully cultivated indoors or outdoors, although outdoor growing requires consistently warm and humid conditions with daytime temperatures between 72 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Unsurprisingly, Key Lime Pie’s plants have a bushy indica shape, with strong lateral branching. Growers should practice “topping” in the vegetative stage, which involves trimming light-blocking fan leaves that grow at the top of the plant in order to encourage maximum flowering in the lower branches. To bring out this strain’s eye-catching purple colors, growers may also want to artificially “shock” the plants by exposing them to cold just before flowering occurs.

Show more