About this product
About this strain
Lemon Apricot effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!