Lemon Meringue effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
210 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
