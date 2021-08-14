About this product
About this strain
Lemon Pound Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
12% of people say it helps with ptsd
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
