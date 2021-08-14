Lemon Pound Cake (goes by several names, including Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cheese, and Lemon Cake. )

Genetics: Lemon Skunk X Cheese

Indica / SativaL 70% Sativa

Average Test: 18-20% THC

Time To Flower: 10 weeks

Yield: High

Growing Notes:The Lemon Pound Cake strain vegetation period can be kept to a minimum as growth is so vigorous, but step back once the flowering cycle has begun. You may need more help, as towards the end of the flowering time, the giant buds’ sheer weight will overwhelm the branches. It grows squat and bushy but has a large yield. This strain is robust, producing huge colas covered with pistils along each internode. This gives it very large colas, which are covered in wispy yellow pistils. The colas are so large that the buds can collapse under their own weight without support.

Flavor: sweet, earthy, and citrus flavor.

Terpene Profile: Humulene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene

Medical Effects: energizing, euphoria. increased energy and improved appetite. Aids in relieving stress, muscle spasms, Headaches and depression

Breeder: Heavyweight Seeds

