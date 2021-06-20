Marshmallow OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdog, Triangle OG, and Jet Fuel Gelato. Marshmallow OG is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Marshmallow OG effects include relaxation, hunger, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Marshmallow OG when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Compound Genetics, Marshmallow OG features flavors like butter, vanilla, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Marshmallow OG typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Marshmallow OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.