Moby Dick

Genetics: White Widow X Sativa Haze

Indica / Sativa: 75% Sativa

Average Test: 18-21% THC

Time To Flower: (10 weeks), late October to early November outdoor

Average Yield: 23oz/ m2 indoor, 53oz/ plant outdoor

Growing Notes: Moby Dick can thrive in an indoor as well as an outdoor setting, but thrives the most in the great outdoors. Should you decide to cultivate it outdoors, you should consider keeping it in a warm and sunny Mediterranean environment, in order to maximize yields.

Flower Notes: The buds are dense and thick, as expected from a top-shelf marijuana strain. There are various shades of green ranging from light to dark, with dark orange pistils stretching and twirling in between the sugar leaves.

Flavor Profile: citrus, earthy, sweet

Terpene Profile: citrus, sweet, earthy, lemon, pine

Medical Effects: euphoric, happy, uplifted, energetic, relaxed, aids with stress, depression, fatigue, pain, lack of appetite

Breeder: Dinafem Seeds

Show more