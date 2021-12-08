Motorbreath 15

Genetics: Chemdawg X San Fernando Valley OG Kush

Indica / Sativa: 70% Indica

Average Test: 18-28% THC

Time To Flower: (10 weeks)

Average Yield: High

Growing Notes: has a decent yield both indoors and outdoors. The height can go up to 80 inches indoors, so be sure you have enough space for the plant. Gassy nose/ Dense bud structure.

Flavor: fuel, earth, and citrus, diesel, chemical, pepper

Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Medical Effect: Euphoric, relaxed, happy

Breeder: Pisces Genetics

