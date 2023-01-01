Mr. Nasty Genetics: GMO X Grease Monkey Indica/Sativa: Indica Dominant Average Test: 20-28% THC Time To Flower: 60-65 days, early October outdoor Average Yield: High indoor, average outdoor Growing Notes: Mr. Nasty can be grown indoors or outdoors, although indoor gardens will produce the best results. Flower Notes: This bud has dense olive green nugs with brownish orange hairs and a coating of frosty white trichomes. Flavor: diesel, skunk,Garlic, glue, gas Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, alpha-Humulene Medical Effects: Relaxed, Uplifted, Focused Breeder: A.B.Seed Company
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
*We ship anywhere in the United States* Visit us on www.sun-clone.com for 50% off select Clones!!
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.