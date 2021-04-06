About this product
About this strain
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
