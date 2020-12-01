About this product
About this strain
Now and Later effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Hungry
36% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
