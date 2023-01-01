Ogee Crasher Genetics: OG Kush X Wedding Crasher Indica / Sativa: Indica Dominant Average TestL 27-30% THC Time To Flower: 60-65 days Average Yield: Average Growing Notes: Can be grown indoors or outdoor. Visually similar to Gelato 33 but much lighter, complemented nicely darker purple leaves. Flower Notes: plants form buds with light brown pistils surrounding wispy light green flowers with an almost mossy look.
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.