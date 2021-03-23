About this product
Orangeade effects
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
17% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people say it helps with anxious
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
