Oregon Diesel

Genetics: NYC Diesel X Blackberry

Indica / Sativa: 90% Indica

Average Test: 18-22% THC

Time To Flower: 56-63 days

Average Yield: 0.5 - 1 Oz/Ft² (~ 300 g/m²) indoor,

10 - 15 Oz/plant (~ 400 g/plant) Outdoor

Growing Notes: Oregon Diesel prefers a cooler and wet climate. Flowers will get rather heavy and large, so be sure to keep an eye on them as they grow. Thankfully, a shorter grow season works well for those who can’t wait to smoke some of its powerful products.

Flower Notes: buds are purple and round-shaped, covered with auburn hairs, and bright pistils.

Flavor Profile: tropical fruit, lavender, and berries, earthy, sage, diesel

Terpene Profile: linalool, limonene, and myrcene

medical Effects: Aroused, Hungry, Relaxed, Tingly, Concentrated

Breeder: Homegrown Natural Wonders

Show more