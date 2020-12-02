About this product
About this strain
Pancakes effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
1% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!