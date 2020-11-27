About this product
About this strain
Papaya Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
136 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
17% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!