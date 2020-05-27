Papaya Punch

Genetics: Papaya X Purple Punch

Indica / Sativa: 60% Indica

Average Test: 18-29% THC

Time To Flower: 58-63 days

Average Yield: Moderate

Growing Notes: Pruning is a good idea, and the strain responds well to it, especially outdoors, where Papaya Punch is more susceptible to mold. Keep an eye on it. If you do, you can expect a heavy yield without too much stress. Consider the SCROG technique to give yourself a leg up on the strain’s feisty growth pattern. Growers recommend taking the dense tops and using outward trellis training to control some of the strain’s ambitious leaf and trichome production.

Flower Notes: The strain grows with hardly any space between its buds and nodes, growing densely as its heart-like green nugs come in and sprout their thick coat of opaque, milky-white trichomes, even on the fan leaves.

Show more