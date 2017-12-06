About this product
About this strain
Pineapple Upside Down Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
157 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
