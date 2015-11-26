Pure Kush

Genetics: OG Kush

Indica / Sativa: 80% Indica

Average Test: 19-24% THC

Time To Flower: (8-9 weeks)

Average Yield: High

Growing Notes: A resistant strain able to fight most common molds and mildew and tends to require minimal care and attention. Can be grown indoor and outdoor. It offers dense buds and grows relatively well indoors or outside. If you plan on growing it outdoors, make sure it is only exposed to a warm, Mediterranean climate. When cultivated outside, Pure Kush is ready for harvest by the beginning of October.

