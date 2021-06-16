About this product
About this strain
Purple Apricot effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
2% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
