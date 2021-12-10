Purple Queen is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani marijuana strains. Purple Queen is 22% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Purple Queen effects include giggly, aroused, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Purple Queen when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, insomnia, and lack of appetite. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Purple Queen features flavors like sage, ammonia, and violet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Purple Queen typically ranges from $40–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Queen, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.