Purple Queen effects
11 people told us about effects:
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
27% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
18% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
