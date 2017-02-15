Rolls Choice by Royal Choice Farms is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross. Exhibiting a pungent bouquet of diesel, pine, and sour, skunky earth, Rolls Choice shows off its OG Kush and Chemdawg parentage. The strain’s effects range from cerebral to sedating depending on dosage, and works well for consumers seeking some relief from arthritis, ulcers, gastrointestinal distress, and minor pain due to inflammation. Rolls Choice won 7th place in “Top 10 Flowers” at the 2015 Emerald Cup.