Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
56 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
