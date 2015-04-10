About this product
About this strain
Royal Highness effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
7% | medium-low
CBD Strength
8% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!