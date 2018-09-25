Rude Boi

Genetics: Irene OG X Face Off OG

Indica / Sativa: 60% Indica

Average Test: 15-23% THC

Time To Flower: (9 weeks)

Average Yield: High

Growing Notes: Plants are highly resistant against mold, mildew, and pests, but if grown outdoors, a warmer climate is an absolute must. She tends to need a lot of attention, however it’s well worth it in the end

