Skywalker OG Genetics: Mazar X Blueberry OG X OG Kush Indica / Sativa: Indica Dominant Average Test: 18-30% THC Growing Notes: To grow, Skywalker OG requires a dry, outdoor climate that allows the plants to breathe and grow large, which is when they’re able to produce the best THC levels. Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene and Bisabolol.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
*We ship anywhere in the United States* Visit us on www.sun-clone.com for 50% off select Clones!!
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.