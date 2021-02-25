Sour Apple Kush

Genetics: Sour Diesel X Cinderella 99

Indica / Sativa: 80% Indica

Average Test: 20-22% THC

Time To Flower: 7-9 weeks

Average Yield: High

Growing Notes: Sour Apple thrives in warm climates, so depending on where you live can be grown both indoors and outside. When grown outside and exposed to warm temperatures you can expect a plant that will grow up to 13 feet, a reliable strain that you can grow with confidence at home Sour Apple is ideal due to being a rather easy plant to care for

