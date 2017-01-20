Strawberry Fields

Genetics: Tangie X Strawberry Banana

Indica / Sativa: 60% Indica

Average Test: 18-25% THC, 1% CBD

Time To Flower: (7-9 weeks)

Average Yield: Average

Growing notes: it is a short plant with thick branches and stalks that withstand a variety of issues such as strong winds outdoors. The sturdiness of the plant means that it rarely breaks off despite the size of the buds. Even though it grows well outside, an increasing number of growers are cultivating Strawberry Fields indoors because it is a more predictable environment. As well as making it easier to keep diseases and pests at bay, indoor growing enables you to adjust significant growing factors such as humidity, temperature, and lighting. While you can use soil and grow traditionally, you may find that the buds are more potent when plants are grown hydroponically.

