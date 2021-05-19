Strawberry Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Banana and Papaya. Strawberry Guava is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Guava effects include happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and PTSD. Bred by Oni Seeds, Strawberry Guava features flavors like strawberry, tropical, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Strawberry Guava typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.