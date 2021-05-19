About this product
About this strain
Strawberry Guava effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
66 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
1% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
1% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
16% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!