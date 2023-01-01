Wedding Breath Genetics: Wedding Cake X Mendo Breath Indica / Sativa: Indica Dominant Average Test: 25-28% THC Time To Flower: 60-65 days Average Yield: High Growing Notes: Will be very similar to Wedding cake and mendo breath Flower Notes: Dense crystal-caked buds that burn to a clean white ash, long pepper-shaped bright neon green nugs with yellow-orange hairs and amber trichomes. Flavor: Creamy yet fruity spicy grape Terpenes: Creamy, Fruity, Grape, Herbal, Spicy Medical Effects: Euphoric, Calm, enhanced senses, aids with treating insomnia, chronic stress, depression, mood swings and chronic pain Breeder: Qwest Cannabis
