Subtlety is overrated. Bubba prefers overt intimidation. It's dank and pungent and powerful. All of this makes Bubba a big indica for people who love big indicas—people who think subtlety is for suckers. Our full-melt bubble hash is grown and extracted from fresh-frozen flower at our Alberta facility using a solventless reverse-osmosis ice-water process, and freeze-dried to perfectly preserve the full cannabinoid and terpene profiles of each cultivar. It’s true Top Leaf—potent, flavourful and carefully crafted to produce a beautiful golden-blonde hash that’s perfect for old-school joints and bongs, as well as new-school vapes and dabs.