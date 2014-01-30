About this product

This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our Wild Indigo strain using full spectrum C02 extraction and has no artificial flavoring added.



Wild Indigo (Blackberry Kush) is a strong-potency vape in the Sundial CALM series. The berry-sweet flavour comes from a terpene profile heavy with caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene, along with a notable amount of the less common terpene guaiol. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower, using a full spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high-quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. Our vape products have no additives, no fillers and no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis.



Wild Indigo is available in a .5 g 510 Cartridge with leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with a 510 Power Supply.