Sundial Cannabis
About this product
This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our Wild Indigo strain using full spectrum C02 extraction and has no artificial flavoring added.
Wild Indigo (Blackberry Kush) is a strong-potency vape in the Sundial CALM series. The berry-sweet flavour comes from a terpene profile heavy with caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene, along with a notable amount of the less common terpene guaiol. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower, using a full spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high-quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. Our vape products have no additives, no fillers and no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis.
Wild Indigo is available in a .5 g 510 Cartridge with leak-proof sealing and a standard 510 thread, compatible with a 510 Power Supply.
Blackberry Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,444 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
