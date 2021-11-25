About this product
Part of our LIFT series, Citrus Orchard is a sativa that is full of fresh citrus flavour complemented by notes of spice and earth. This aromatic strain is great for thoses looking for an uplifting flavour profile. Sundial Citrus Orchard is available in 3 x 0.5g pre-rolls. Discover the quality of Sundial cannabis, grown naturally in Alberta with your experience in mind.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sundial Cannabis
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.