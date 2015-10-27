Sundial Cannabis
Citrus Punch (Agent Orange) is a sativa dominant hybrid with a medium- to very strong- THC potency potential. Part of the Sundial LIFT series, this strain features a deep-green bud flecked with purple leaves and sticky with resin. Most notable is the incredible citrus aroma and flavour, owning mostly to a high terpene concentration of limonene—one whiff will have you thinking of fresh Florida oranges.
All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried flower.
Agent Orange effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
799 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
