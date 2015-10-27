About this product

Citrus Punch (Agent Orange) is a sativa dominant hybrid with a medium- to very strong- THC potency potential. Part of the Sundial LIFT series, this strain features a deep-green bud flecked with purple leaves and sticky with resin. Most notable is the incredible citrus aroma and flavour, owning mostly to a high terpene concentration of limonene—one whiff will have you thinking of fresh Florida oranges.



All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried flower.