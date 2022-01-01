Spiritleaf Selects French Toast #1. This version of French Toast is a hybrid with uplifting and balanced effects. Expect a creamy, earthy, and hint of maple syrup flavour from its terpene profile of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Our French Toast #1 flower is packaged in amber glass jars that protect your bud and are sealed for freshness with a humidity pack included. Spiritleaf Selects stands for quality and authenticity, and this strain is no exception.