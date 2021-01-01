About this product



Our flavoured oil drops are a CBD-rich sublingual oil that delivers the benefits of CBD without any of the intoxicating effects of THC.



These flavour profiles extenuate the symbiotic relationship of the natural terpenes that are found within the plant. All our flavouring agents are pure and natural, obtained by the fractionation of oil that is carefully treated with a steam distillation over ground parts of the whole plants. No synthetic flavours or colours in our formulations.



Good to take in the morning, afternoon or evening. Simply administer the drops under your tongue, where they will become absorbed directly into your bloodstream. Dosage can be adjusted by increasing or decreasing the number of drops taken.