Sundial Cannabis
LA Kush Cake Pre-Roll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Top Leaf LA Kush Cake is proof that sometimes you can have your cake and smoke it too. Simultaneously smooth and surprisingly strong, treat yourself to LA Kush Cake’s sweet vanilla scent and indulge in its earthy mint flavour. This indica-hybrid offers a very high THC potency of 26%―which you might expect when you mix the mighty Kush Mints with Wedding Cake. Both easy smoking and delightfully powerful, this indica really does take the cake. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards and cured for 28 days in the heartland of Alberta. Top Leaf pre-rolls are meticulously crafted using the same flower as our packaged cannabis—no shake. We use slow-burning, hemp paper for every Top Leaf joint. LA Kush Cake is available in packs of three 0.5 gram pre-rolls.
LA Kush Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
14% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
