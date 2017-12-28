Sundial Cannabis
About this product
Blue Nova (Blue Dream) is a sativa-hybrid with medium- to very strong THC potency potential in the Sundial LIFT series. The long, bushy bud is deep green, with blue hues and a generous coat of trichomes. Bred from classic Blueberry and Haze strains, the smell and taste is a delightful berry sweet.
Sundial pre-rolls are made using whole flower—no leftover clippings or shake. We ensure our paper burns consistently from tip to filter and doesn't spoil the flavour. All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Blue Nova is available in a 3 x 0.5 g format.
Blue Dream effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
