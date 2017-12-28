About this product

Blue Nova (Blue Dream) is a sativa-hybrid with medium- to very strong THC potency potential in the Sundial LIFT series. The long, bushy bud is deep green, with blue hues and a generous coat of trichomes. Bred from classic Blueberry and Haze strains, the smell and taste is a delightful berry sweet.



Sundial pre-rolls are made using whole flower—no leftover clippings or shake. We ensure our paper burns consistently from tip to filter and doesn't spoil the flavour. All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Blue Nova is available in a 3 x 0.5 g format.