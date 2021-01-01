About this product

Sweet, spicy, floral and tropical, OGG is a complicated, high-potency sativa-hybrid that some consider the true GOAT.



Naming a single 'greatest of all time' isn't just difficult, it's impossible, but a high-potency sativa-dominant hybrid is worth its weight in gold.Oregon Golden Goat (Lemon Haze X Zelly's Gift X Flo) is complicated. Some say the smell and taste is sweet, and some say spicy. A few pick up citrus. Floral? Yep. Tropical? That too. Which is to say, OGG aims to please and does a good job being all things for all people. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards in the heartland of Alberta. Top Leaf premium cannabis is cured for 21 days and comes in 1 g false bottom recyclable container and 3.5 g glass jar.