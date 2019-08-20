Sundial Cannabis
About this product
Strawberry Twist is an indica leaning hybrid with medium- to very strong- potency and a full-bodied tropical flavour.
Strawberry Twist (Strawberry Banana) is an indica leaning hybrid with medium- to very strong- potency potential. Bred from the Banana OG and Bubble Gum strains, it has a full-bodied tropical scent and flavour. Part of the Sundial CALM series, Strawberry Twist's terpene profile is mostly myrcene and caryophyllene, rounded out with smaller concentrations of alpha-pinene and humulene.
All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g and 3.5 g of dried flower.
Strawberry Banana effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
