About this product

Strawberry Twist is an indica leaning hybrid with medium- to very strong- potency and a full-bodied tropical flavour.



Strawberry Twist (Strawberry Banana) is an indica leaning hybrid with medium- to very strong- potency potential. Bred from the Banana OG and Bubble Gum strains, it has a full-bodied tropical scent and flavour. Part of the Sundial CALM series, Strawberry Twist's terpene profile is mostly myrcene and caryophyllene, rounded out with smaller concentrations of alpha-pinene and humulene.



All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g and 3.5 g of dried flower.