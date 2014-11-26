About this product

Zen Berry (Shiskaberry) is a mellow indica hybrid best enjoyed after your day’s work is done. With an obsessive attention to detail, Sundial goes above and beyond to deliver a crystal clean experience in every vape product. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower, using a full spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high-quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. No additives, no fillers, no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis.



Cartridge compatible with a 510 Power Supply