Sundial Cannabis
Zen Berry Full Spectrum 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5 g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Zen Berry (Shiskaberry) is a mellow indica hybrid best enjoyed after your day’s work is done. With an obsessive attention to detail, Sundial goes above and beyond to deliver a crystal clean experience in every vape product. Sundial offers unique single-strain extracts made from whole flower, using a full spectrum C02 extraction process to preserve the strain's natural cannabinoids and terpenes. We refine our extracts with care and package them in high-quality glass and ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly on every draw. No additives, no fillers, no artificial flavouring – Just Cannabis.
Cartridge compatible with a 510 Power Supply
Cartridge compatible with a 510 Power Supply
Shishkaberry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
255 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!